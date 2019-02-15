British artist Hattie Stewart's works on 'I Draw' exhibition in Seoul. February. 14, 2019 07:54. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

British illustration artist Hattie Stewart (31) draws playful illustrations of a tongue, heart and whirls on a colorful cover.



"I drop bombs of doodles," said Stewart, who was interviewed by your reporter on Wednesday at the D Museum in Yongsan, Seoul. Aloof and elegant stars are reduced to giddy doodles. Viewers can visit such audacious work at the exhibition titled "I draw: Nothing is cooler than drawing," joined by 15 drawing and illustration artists from six countries.



How was Stewart's "Doodle bombs" created? She was inspired when working as a bartender after graduating from college.



One day, she doodled on a picture that was sitting on the bar, thinking what she should draw after getting off work. She found it so intriguing that she started doodling on the covers of his stack of magazines at home.



Anyone may recall doodling on textbooks out of boredom during class as a student. Stewart found a way to add an artistic feel to the doodles. Her work went viral. Nike, Apple Music, Marc by Marc Jacobs and several other brands wanted to collaborate with her. Stewart smiled as she referred to herself as a "full time doodle artist."



She has her own criteria for selecting covers. "I know about only 20 percent of what I am planning to draw. For the rest, I try out different ways before I am finished," says Stewart. Then what does she view as her most perfect cover? She made no hesitation when she picked the cover page of a nude, posterior view of Kim Kardashian for Paper magazine.



She placed a number of mirrors in the exhibition space. "I hope that the viewers will experience the feel of being a star on a magazine cover and part of the work," she said. The exhibition will be continue through September 1.



